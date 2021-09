Jim Hardy has lost an amazing amount of weight at The Diet Center. He lost 85 pounds. Jim says he feels wonderful and can do so many things now that he couldn’t do before. Jim says he was basically immobile. He would go to work and he has a sitting job and then he would come home and sit in the chair and that was it. He says he was in a lot of pain too which prevented him from walking, and it was a vicious circle. When he first started at The Diet Center, he was 331 but then he was 336. His goal weight is 230 and right now he weighs 245.