Titan to Publish Cowboy Bebop Comic by Dan Watters & Lamar Mathurin
Titan Comics has announced a deal with Netflix to publish the official fiction, non-fiction, and comics for the upcoming series, Cowboy Bebop, set to premier on Netflix on the 19th of November. Including in December, an original four-issue comic book mini-series, Cowboy Bebop: The Comic Series featuring the characters from the show, by Dan Watters and Lamar Mathurin, with covers by Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau, and a collection coming in May 2022. Set in the year 2171, the bounty hunter crew of the spaceship Bebop chase an ex-gang member who holds a vest that gives the wearer unlimited luck.bleedingcool.com
