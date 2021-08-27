Cancel
Owings Mills, MD

Bryson DeChambeau finishes eagle-par-par for a second-round 60 at BMW Championship

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWINGS MILLS, Md. – Bryson DeChambeau let his clubs do the talking. They were loud, but not loud enough. DeChambeau created a thrilling afternoon, vying to become the 13th player to shoot a sub-60 round on the PGA Tour. He clobbered soft Caves Valley Golf Club in Friday’s second round of the BMW Championship, during which the PGA Tour implemented preferred lies. The Big Man from Big D made eight birdies and two eagles en route to a 12-under-par 60.

