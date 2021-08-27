Princeton Community Hospital asks everyone to avoid the ER unless it’s an emergency due to COVID
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Princeton Community Hospital is asking everyone to avoid coming to the ER due to the rising number of patients needing care for COVID-19. The hospital made a post on Facebook and asked people to see their family doctor for minor healthcare needs and routine testing, and the Mercer County Health Department for COVID-19 testing for individuals that are not exhibiting symptoms.www.lootpress.com
