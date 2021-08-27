Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

3 Things You Missed From Liam Payne’s New Music Video ‘Sunshine’

Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12uWd8_0bfAAdOw00
Liam Payne's Sunshine Liam Payne In New Video For 'Sunshine', Provided Via YouTube API // VEVO // Liam Payne Official (Provided Via YouTube API // VEVO // Liam Payne Official)

Liam Payne has launched a brand new track called ‘Sunshine’ and between the song’s laid back message and feel good vibes, there’s even more to discover. Here’s what you may not know about ‘Sunshine’!

1) Liam Payne’s latest track is featured in Disney’s latest animated comedy adventure, ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’, which hits cinemas around the world in October.

2) Liam Voices A Character In ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’!

Alongside Liam, Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith and Rob Delaney are a selection of the additional stars who voice characters in the film.

3) Liam Is A Huge Disney Fan!

According to Yahoo! Entertainment; After announcing the single earlier this week, Payne shared his excitement about the film, saying: “I am such a big fan of Disney, so to be working on this is a dream come true.” If you missed the star’s latest video or song, check it out below!

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
27K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Delaney
Person
Justice Smith
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Jack Dylan Grazer
Person
Liam Payne
Person
Ed Helms
Person
Zach Galifianakis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Disney World#Cinemas#Yahoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionnickiswift.com

The Real Meaning Behind Liam Payne's 'Sunshine'

Ever since One Direction announced they were going on a hiatus in August 2015, its members — Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and (formerly) Zayn Malik — have been doing their own thing. They've all since released solo music, and Liam, Louis, and Zayn even became fathers. Though Styles has arguably been the most successful after releasing two chart-topping albums, going on tour, and landing roles in multiple films, all five of the men have done well.
Musicmymixfm.com

New music roundup: Liam Payne brings “Sunshine” and BTS melts “Butter” with Megan Thee Stallion

BTS has teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for a smooth remix of their global hit, “Butter.” The new version features additional verses and ad-libbed lines from the Grammy Award winning rapper over the infectious pop melody. “I love BTS so I’m super excited to be on the ‘Butter’ remix. I can’t wait for all the Hotties and ARMY to hear it,” Megan professes.
MusicMusic Week

Inside Liam Payne's Veeps showcase: 'There's a lot of talent out there that needs to be seen'

The team behind Liam Payne’s Veeps showcase have spoken exclusively to Music Week about the singer’s platform for new artists. Liam Payne curates the online event featuring his favourite new acts. The ticketed livestreams are broadcast via direct-to-fan platform Veeps, which has become a major platform for artists during the pandemic. Live Nation acquired a majority stake earlier this year.
MoviesBillboard

Liam Payne Chills With a Rooster & Gets Peppy in 'Sunshine' Video: Watch

Liam Payne is making his official foray into animated movies. The former One Direction member released his newest single, “Sunshine,” on Friday (Aug. 27) as part of the official motion picture soundtrack for Ron’s Gone Wrong. The video for the track features Payne singing along to the poppy track, first...
Beauty & FashionNYLON

Olivia Rodrigo Channels All Things Y2K In “Brutal” Music Video

Olivia Rodrigo just dropped her latest music video for her new single “Brutal” and she’s doubling down on all things early 2000s, especially when it comes to her outfits. Can you spot every Y2K fashion reference?. Directed by Petra Collins, our beloved pop-punk princess announced the release of the highly-anticipated...
MusicHello Magazine

Shakira's special skill in new video will leave you seriously impressed

Shakira is a woman of many talents, not to mention her incredible singing and dancing skills. But she gave fans an insight into another incredible one with her latest upload. The singer shared a video on her Instagram Reels that featured her showing off her impressive skills on a skateboard soundtracked by the song Heaven is a Halfpipe by OPM.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Fifteen-year-old daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is in awe of her mother's success in entertainment industry and would love to enter Hollywood to follow in her footsteps. AceShowbiz - Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is interested in a career in showbusiness but is determined to be her "own person," according to her father Larry Birkhead.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Angelina Jolie To Jennifer Aniston: Leave Shiloh Alone!

The fact that, of all people, her archenemy is flirting with her ex again is bad enough for Angelina Jolie. But that now her daughter Shiloh in Jennifer Aniston also has a kind maternal friend found the barrel is overflowing!. After the teenager happened upon the “Friends” icon while visiting...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Drew Barrymore’s Daughter Olive Designs Flower Girl Dresses for Will Kopelman’s Wedding: Photos

Cute as can be! On Saturday, August 28, Will Kopelman tied the knot with Alexandra Michler — and the new couple had some of the cutest flower girls in the game. Kopelman’s daughters, Olive and Frankie, whom he shares with ex-wife Drew Barrymore, spread petals down the aisle wearing the prettiest ivory dresses from Brock Collection. Michler’s sister, Jill Kargman, shared a series of images from the ceremony, which took place in Massachusetts, via Instagram.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
E! News

Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Barefoot Los Angeles Sighting

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. More than six years after the stars of Two and a Half Men signed off on their hit sitcom, there's been a new sighting of Angus T. Jones. The actor famously played the youngest member of the trio on the CBS show and practically grew up in front of viewers' eyes. The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 by the time he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after publicly criticizing it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy