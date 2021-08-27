Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Alexander Zverev denies latest domestic violence allegations

milwaukeesun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld No. 4 Alexander Zverev is once again denying allegations of domestic violence from a former partner on the cusp of the U.S. Open in New York. Zverev issued a statement Friday to refute the latest round of allegations made by Olga Sharypova, which were published Wednesday by Slate. Sharypova, who first accused Zverev of abuse last October, said she feared for her life with Zverev but stayed with him at first at the urging of a friend who thought the couple could live happily ever after.

www.milwaukeesun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#German#American#Atp#Russian#Greek#Wta#Itf#Grand Slams#Field Level Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
FIFAtalesbuzz.com

Alexander Zverev winning US Open will be conflict for tennis

Sport has a habit of sweeping things under the carpet when it suits. Look at soccer’s ruling body, FIFA, turning a blind eye to the deaths of 6,500 migrant workers who’ve been building stadiums for their World Cup in Qatar next year. Or those pro golfers conveniently forgetting their concern for widespread human-rights abuses to go pick up another paycheck for a tournament in Saudi Arabia.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

US Open 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Querrey's HIGHLIGHTS

On the hard-courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (Flushing Meadows, New York), the matches of the highly anticipated US Open 2021 are being played, the last Grand Slam of the season, during which there will be the absences of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams.
Cincinnati, OHwhbl.com

ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev takes Cincinnati crown

Germany’s Alexander Zverev took down Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-2, 6-3 in just 59 minutes on Sunday to win the Western & Southern Open at Mason, Ohio. The third-seeded Zverev, ranked No. 5 in the world, won his 17th career singles title, his fifth title at the ATP Masters 1000 level and his fourth event of the season.
TennisSkySports

Alexander Zverev says Novak Djokovic is the US Open favourite

Alexander Zverev says world No 1 Novak Djokovic is the US Open title favourite, despite the German adding the Western & Southern Open title to his Olympic gold medal on Sunday. Zverev needed just an hour to take the 17th title of his career with a comfortable 6-2 6-3 victory...
TennisBBC

Alexander Zverev again denies abusing former girlfriend

Dates: 30 August-12 September Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Alexander Zverev says he is taking legal action over allegations he abused his...
TennisCitizen Tribune

The Latest: Zverev advances at Open when Sock retires in 4th

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Alexander Zverev advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open when Jack Sock was forced to retire in the fourth set because of an injury. Zverev led 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 and held a 2-1...

Comments / 0

Community Policy