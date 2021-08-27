Cancel
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Bayern Munich odds, picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nSqi_0bfA6lD100

In one of six Bundesliga matches Saturday, Hertha Berlin (0 wins, 2 losses, 0 draws) travels to take on Bayern Munich (1-0-1). The match is set to kickoff at 12:30 p.m. ET at Allianz Arena. Below, we preview the Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern Munich odds and lines, and make our best Bundesliga bets, picks and predictions.

Coming in as the heavy favorite, Bayern Munich absolutely destroyed Bremer SV in a mid-week DFB Cup match, winning 12-0. However, Mönchengladbach was able to draw Bayern 1-1 to open the season. With a slim 3-2 win over FC Koln, Bayern is sitting fifth in the league.

Hertha Berlin enters as a major underdog, having lost both of its games this season. It’s currently at the bottom of the table.

Hertha scored in both matches though, including a 3-1 loss to Koln in Week 1.

Hertha Berlin at Bayern Munich: Odds, picks and predictions

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 4:45 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Hertha Berlin +1300 (bet $100 to win $1,300) | Bayern Munich -650 (bet $650 to win $100) | Draw +750
  • Over/Under: 3.5 (O: -145 | U: +120)

PLAY: Our new free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Prediction

Bayern Munich 3, Hertha Berlin 1

Money line (ML)

PASS on the money line as Bayern Munich hasn’t shown enough to justify being such a heavy favorite. Sure, it’ll more than likely win, but I wouldn’t put a draw completely out of the picture as Bayern showed some weaknesses against Koln.

However, while Bayern should get on the board easily, it has also allowed 3 goals through two matches. Its first opponent, Mönchengladbach, is sitting 16th in the table and drew Bayern 1-1.

With Hertha Berlin having scored in both matches, BET on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE (-133) as a great value.

Over/Under (O/U)

“LEAN” to OVER 3.5 (-145) as Bayern’s attack should start to gain steam. It put 3 goals on Koln and it should’ve been more as Bayern had 18 shots.

Coming off a 12-goal showing, Bayern’s attack, led by F Robert Lewandowski who has over 200 goals since joining the club in 2014, should be able to dominate a Hertha Berlin side that’s given up 5 goals through two games.

With Hertha having scored in both matches, it’s easy to expect at least 1 tally. If it gets 2, the Over\ should hit with ease. Either way, this is the better value on the total.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

