Containment 90% on Patton Meadow Fire

By Brian Gailey
Klamath Falls News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKEVIEW, Ore. – The Patton Meadow Fire of the Fox Complex remained at 8,930 acres yesterday with containment growing to 90%. Tomorrow a local Type 4 team assumes management of the fire at 8:00 am. Today, they will shadow ODF Team 3 as they prepare to take over. When they assume management, they will complete any remaining mop up, patrol the perimeter of the fire, bring back any remaining, unnecessary equipment, and continue suppression repair work.

