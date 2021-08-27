Containment 90% on Patton Meadow Fire
LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The Patton Meadow Fire of the Fox Complex remained at 8,930 acres yesterday with containment growing to 90%. Tomorrow a local Type 4 team assumes management of the fire at 8:00 am. Today, they will shadow ODF Team 3 as they prepare to take over. When they assume management, they will complete any remaining mop up, patrol the perimeter of the fire, bring back any remaining, unnecessary equipment, and continue suppression repair work.www.klamathfallsnews.org
