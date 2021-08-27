Containment 90% on Patton Meadow Fire

VALLECITO (CBS13) — The Airola Fire burning in Calaveras County has been contained at 639 acres. It started Aug. 25th near Parrots Ferry and Airola roads. Previous day’s updates below: 7:19 a.m. Cal Fire reports that the Airola Fire has been holding at 700 as of Friday morning. Containment is also now up to 35 percent. No structures have been destroyed in this wildfire, Cal Fire says, but 200 remain threated. All evacuation orders were downgraded to just warnings last night. Previous day’s updates below: 8:00 p.m. All evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings for the Airola Fire. Containment rose to 25% while acreage was again reported at 700. 6:00...