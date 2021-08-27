The Kabul Attack Took Attention Away From Biden And New Israeli Leader's Meeting

After the formation of the heterogeneous Israeli coalition, in which the center, the left and an Arab party have a majority, the question in June was not whether a meeting was to be held with the Palestinian National Authority (ANP), Abu Mazen , if not when. Since the prime minister in the first two years of the government of rotation is the right-wing Naphtali Bennett contrary to the creation of a Palestinian state, the other question was who of the two centrist leaders would be the one who dialogara face to face with the veteran RAIS: The Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz or the Outdoor and Premier Holder starting at 2023, Yair Lapid.