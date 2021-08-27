Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

The Kabul Attack Took Attention Away From Biden And New Israeli Leader's Meeting

By Daniel Estrin
Posted by 
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 9 days ago

President Biden had hoped to spend much of Thursday hosting the new prime minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett. That was before the fatal bombings in Kabul, and Biden postponed the meeting till today. Israeli officials were already concerned the Afghanistan withdrawal might distract attention from this historic first meeting between the new leaders of both countries. NPR's Daniel Estrin traveled from Jerusalem with Bennett. He's here now.

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
669
Followers
2K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Pharrell Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Iran#New Israeli#Israelis#The White House#Amtrak#Democrats#Palestinians#Pharrell Williams Song#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
WorldPosted by
Axios

Israeli PM tells U.S. Jewish leaders he'll lower tensions with Palestinians

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett assured the leaders of U.S Jewish organizations on Friday that he would take steps to reduce the conflict with the Palestinians. Why it matters: Bennett holds hardline positions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and opposes the two-state solution, but he also wants to show that he can make progress on the issue even without any political breakthrough.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Israeli PM presented Biden with "death by a thousand cuts" Iran strategy

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett presented President Biden in their meeting today with what Israeli officials described as “a death by a thousand cuts” strategy against Iran. Why it matters: Besides striking up a personal relationship, Bennett's primary goal in his first meeting with Biden was to express his sense...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden meets with Israeli prime minister after deadly Kabul bombing

President Biden sat down with the newly installed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Friday, roughly 24 hours after the deadly suicide bombing in Kabul. The president and the prime minister's meeting, originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed in the wake of the attack. In a brief media availability kicking off...
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
Middle EastPosted by
WFAE

The New Israeli Leader's Game Plan: Charm And Muddling Through

Jerusalem correspondent Daniel Estrin traveled with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and reported this story from Washington. Israel's new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, was unexpectedly marooned last Friday night in the Willard InterContinental hotel in Washington, D.C., sharing Bible stories and anecdotes about his sudden rise to power around a hastily prepared salmon buffet.
POTUSWashington Times

Biden-Israel prime minister meeting pushed to Friday

The White House pushed President Biden’s closely watched summit with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to Friday as explosions sent the Afghanistan evacuation mission into chaos on the cusp of Thursday’s meeting. Mr. Bennett was supposed to arrive shortly before lunchtime but the deadly bomb blasts in Kabul pulled Mr....
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden's meeting with Israeli PM delayed due to Afghanistan situation

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's meeting with President Joe Biden on Thursday has been delayed, the White House and an Israeli official said, while Biden holds consultations on the deadly explosions in Afghanistan. Bennett had been due to meet Biden in the Oval Office at...
WorldMiami Herald

Deadly Kabul attack shakes Biden’s Afghan exit strategy

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden’s bid to complete an already messy U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was rocked after a pair of bombings in Kabul killed dozens of people and marked the most trying day yet of his presidency. The sheer scale of the tragedy — which saw at least 13 U.S....
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden's meeting with Israeli PM rescheduled to Friday -officials

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A White House meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was rescheduled to Friday, a White House official and an Israeli official said on Thursday. U.S. and Israeli officials said earlier the meeting, originally scheduled for Thursday morning, was delayed...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israeli PM aims to push Biden away from Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is aiming to dissuade President Joe Biden from returning to the Iran nuclear deal when the two leaders meet at the White House Friday. The meeting, originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed for one day as Biden focused his attention on dealing...
Middle Eastdailynewsen.com

Israel, the rescue of Abu Mazen and the Palestinian economy

After the formation of the heterogeneous Israeli coalition, in which the center, the left and an Arab party have a majority, the question in June was not whether a meeting was to be held with the Palestinian National Authority (ANP), Abu Mazen , if not when. Since the prime minister in the first two years of the government of rotation is the right-wing Naphtali Bennett contrary to the creation of a Palestinian state, the other question was who of the two centrist leaders would be the one who dialogara face to face with the veteran RAIS: The Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz or the Outdoor and Premier Holder starting at 2023, Yair Lapid.

Comments / 0

Community Policy