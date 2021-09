It looks like mankind won’t be going back to the moon … on schedule, at least. According to a recent report by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s inspector general, astronaut suits have been delayed by two years due to an array of technical, funding and COVID-related challenges. But, the unavoidable conclusion, “a lunar landing in late 2024 as NASA currently plans is not feasible,” is hardly surprising given NASA’s string of failures in trying to take humanity back to the lunar surface. The failures also speak to a larger strategic mistake that places inordinate importance on planting flags on alien worlds despite the practical and scientific disadvantages of that approach.