Clue spotted showing Google Pixel 6 will feature ultra-wideband support

By Jed John Ikoba
gizmochina.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA growing number of devices are now deploying ultra-wideband (UWB) technology and it seems that the upcoming Google Pixel 6 smartphone will be the next. The ultra-wideband (UWB) technology provides greater depth and precision in devices using it. The recently launched Xiaomi Mix 4, as well as Samsung SmartTag+ and Apple’s AirTag, feature support for UWB technology. Google intends to join the class with the Pixel 6, going by a recently spotted clue.

#Google Pixel#Android Smartphones#Xiaomi Mix 4#Uwb#Tensor Soc#Fastrack#Nfc
