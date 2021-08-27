Clue spotted showing Google Pixel 6 will feature ultra-wideband support
A growing number of devices are now deploying ultra-wideband (UWB) technology and it seems that the upcoming Google Pixel 6 smartphone will be the next. The ultra-wideband (UWB) technology provides greater depth and precision in devices using it. The recently launched Xiaomi Mix 4, as well as Samsung SmartTag+ and Apple’s AirTag, feature support for UWB technology. Google intends to join the class with the Pixel 6, going by a recently spotted clue.www.gizmochina.com
