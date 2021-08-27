Clue spotted showing Google Pixel 6 will feature ultra-wideband support

The recently revealed Google Pixel 5a may not be the sleekest, most stylish phone around, but what it lacks in good looks it more than makes up for in specs. With its 6.34-inch OLED screen, excellent camera, and impressive battery life, it’s a must if you’re after a new phone for less than $500. But you’ll want to protect your new phone from life’s little mishaps, whether you’re prone to drops or have a bad habit of placing your phone screen-side down on your nightstand. We’ve rounded up some of the best Google Pixel 5a screen protectors that will keep your phone safe from drops, scratches, and scuffs, from film protectors to tempered glass models.