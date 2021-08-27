Cancel
Saratoga business owners eye busy Travers weekend, urge patrons to be responsible

By Spencer Conlin
spectrumlocalnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Travers Stakes is back at the Saratoga Race Course this weekend. The race always draws a big crowd, but this year, there are concerns surrounding public safety. While the tens of thousands of racing fans converging on the Spa City is a welcomed site despite bad traffic and hard-to-find parking, it's a welcomed sight for many Saratoga business owners, particularly following a season without fans in 2020.

