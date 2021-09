HARRISBURG – As PA begins to welcome Afghan refugees, Gov. Tom Wolf reiterated PA’s intention to support refugees and the federal government’s mission in any way possible. Last week, the administration reached out to the federal government, refugee resettlement organizations, and municipalities offering assistance and resources to Afghans fleeing persecution following the fall of the Afghanistan government and Haitians fleeing a humanitarian crisis following a catastrophic earthquake in Haiti. The Wolf Administration offered assistance to ensure that critical resettlement organizations and communities have federal and state resources to welcome and support individuals and families resettling in the Commonwealth. Wolf said the state stands ready to continue serving as a resource and a safe, welcoming home for those who seek refuge in the United States.