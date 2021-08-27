Can ‘active forest management’ really reduce wildfire risk?

Gigafire, a fire that burns more than one million acres, was a word that had not been used in California before 2020. That changed with the August Complex Fire that burned over one million acres in 2020. Not all fires are bad – we can’t and shouldn’t want to put all of them out – but lessening the severity of wildfires through enhanced ground and resource management is critical. That’s where Dr. Jonathan Greenberg and his team are making a difference with their research and collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service, CalFire, and the California Air Resources Board.