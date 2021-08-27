Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Can ‘active forest management’ really reduce wildfire risk?

By Amanda Eggert
Posted by 
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With two active disaster declarations underway — one for drought issued on July 1 and another for wildfire on July 14 — Gov. Greg Gianforte is in the thick of a crisis response that’s expected to continue for at least another month, maybe two, according to the most recent wildfire forecast. Along the way, he’s had ample opportunity to stump for “active forest management” to mitigate wildfire risk and reduce carbon dioxide emissions entering the atmosphere through wildfires. Those emissions are considerable: According to the Global Fire Emissions Database, California’s 2020 wildfire season produced an estimated 91 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, which exceeds the state’s annual CO2 emissions from power production by about 30 million metric tons.

montanafreepress.org

Comments / 0

Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press

Helena, MT
288
Followers
731
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

 https://montanafreepress.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Management#American Forests#National Forests#Wildfire#The U S Forest Service#Alliance#Awr#Mtfp#The Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Montana governor, senator tout active forest management

Montana’s governor promoted a bipartisan federal bill that would ramp up forest management at a press conference about the state’s 2021 wildland fire response. “We must work together to actively and meaningfully manage our lands to reduce the risk of wildfires,” said Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte. “The benefits of active forest management are clear. We get healthier forests, improved wildlife habitat, enhanced recreational opportunities, more good-paying jobs and, most importantly, higher forest fire resiliency.”
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

California wildfires are climbing higher up mountains, putting more forest at risk of flames

California’s wildfires are not only getting bigger, they’re moving higher, reaching once unthinkable heights. The still-burning Dixie Fire was the first to push over the towering Sierra Nevada, igniting on the western side of the mountain range and catapulting to the valley floor on the east. The blaze, in the state’s remote north, also climbed into Lassen Volcanic National Park, where it was recently burning near 8,500 feet.
California Statemontereycountyweekly.com

Citing wildfire risk, feds order all of California's national forests closed to the public through Sep. 17.

As historic wildfires tear through California’s forests, driven by an ever-worsening climate crisis that is increasing global temperatures and drying out soils and fuels, the U.S. Forest Service announced in an Aug. 30 statement that all the state’s national forests will be closed to the public effective at 11:59pm today, Aug. 31, through Sep. 17.
EnvironmentFranklin News Post

Local foresters fight wildfires out west

While most people run away from fires, some run toward them. That’s the case with three local employees of the Virginia Department of Forestry. Foresters with the department’s Piedmont Work Area, which includes Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties, recently traveled to the West to help during the busy wildfire season.
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Catastrophic wildfires' severity could be reduced with remote sensing of forests

Gigafire, a fire that burns more than one million acres, was a word that had not been used in California before 2020. That changed with the August Complex Fire that burned over one million acres in 2020. Not all fires are bad – we can’t and shouldn’t want to put all of them out – but lessening the severity of wildfires through enhanced ground and resource management is critical. That’s where Dr. Jonathan Greenberg and his team are making a difference with their research and collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service, CalFire, and the California Air Resources Board.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Angeles National Forest Will Close Today Due to Wildfires

The Angeles National Forest in the mountains north of Pasadena will be closed beginning at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday evening under an order issued by the U.S. Forest Service closing all but one of California’s national forests due to the state’s numerous wildfires. The order closing all the forests in the...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Indigenous say 'controlled burns' can tame Oregon wildfires

Controlled burns have proven effective in combating wildfires, both before the Oregon Trail and in modern times. For Indigenous tribes in the Pacific Northwest, fire has always been a part of the landscape. Klamath Tribal Council Chairman Don Gentry says his ancestors learned that low-intensity fires caused by lightning storms helped regenerate plant species and thin out excess growth in the forests. So tribes like the Klamath started to use fire as a tool to not only stimulate plant growth, but manage the forests by clearing out the excess flammable plants that make the forests prime for...
Colorado Statesouthplattesentinel.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers resources, tips on drought conditions and fire safety in Colorado

DENVER – Although fire restrictions have lifted across many parts of the state, severe drought conditions still exist in some Colorado counties, especially on the Western Slope. Conditions can change quickly, so Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging the public to follow and check Colorado’s Emergency Management Twitter account, as well as CPW’s statewide and regional accounts (Northwest, Southwest, Northeast, Southeast) before heading out to recreate.
California Staterosevilletoday.com

California’s 10 Largest Reservoirs Drought Status

Rapidly Depleting Reservoirs throughout California. Folsom, CA- The latest drought updates and status of California’s 10 largest reservoirs. As deadly floods inundate major sections of the southeast and east coast, bone-dry conditions and raging wildfires persist throughout California and the west. Cities throughout California have tightened water restrictions in an...
California StateSierra Sun

Forest Service closes all California National Forests for public safety

To better provide public and firefighter safety due to the ongoing California wildfire crisis, USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region is announcing a temporary closure of all National Forests in California. This closure went into effect from Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. and runs through Sept. 17, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. This order does not affect the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, which is not in the Pacific Southwest Region.
California Statevegetablegrowersnews.com

California drought tackled with VGRID Energy’s Bioservers

California drought tackled with VGRID Energy’s Bioservers. To help with ongoing drought issues across California, VGRID Energy Systems is launching its M100 Bioservers and biochar to be part of the solution. California wildfires are rapidly growing – and The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection are desperate to find...
Montana StateTimes News

Schuylkill forester battles wildfires in Montana

A Schuylkill County fire forester recently returned from fighting wildfires in Montana. Jake Novitsky, a fire forester with the Weiser Forest District, which covers Schuylkill, Carbon, Dauphin, Columbia, Lebanon, Northumberland and Montour arrived home Aug. 5 after fighting the Black Mountain fire and Harris Mountain fire. That 1,041-acre Black Mountain fire is located 13 miles south of Jackson. It is 90% contained. Lightning caused the July 17 fire, according to the website inciweb.nwcg.gov. The Harris Fire, which also started by lightning, ignited July 23 and is about 7 miles from Cascade. It is 31,603 acres and 74% contained.
EnvironmentPLANetizen

Carbon-Offset Forests Are Burning Up in Wildfires

Forests "that are part of carbon-offset projects meant to counterbalance the carbon dioxide pollution being pumped into the atmosphere by human activity" are burning up in the fires consuming the American West, reports Winston Choi-Schagrin. "An estimated 153,000 acres of forests that are part of California’s carbon-offset project have burned so far this summer, according to CarbonPlan, a nonprofit climate-research organization." In Oregon, the Bootleg Fire has claimed nearly 100,000 acres of the Klamath East conservation project.
Energy Industrykjzz.org

PG&E To Bury Power Lines To Reduce Wildfire Risk

Pacific Gas and Electric, known as PG&E, said it plans to bury around 10,000 miles of power lines. The utility said it’s the “largest effort in the U.S. to underground power lines as a wildfire risk reduction measure.”. PG&E serves about 16 million customers in northern and central California. Its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy