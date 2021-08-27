Can ‘active forest management’ really reduce wildfire risk?
With two active disaster declarations underway — one for drought issued on July 1 and another for wildfire on July 14 — Gov. Greg Gianforte is in the thick of a crisis response that’s expected to continue for at least another month, maybe two, according to the most recent wildfire forecast. Along the way, he’s had ample opportunity to stump for “active forest management” to mitigate wildfire risk and reduce carbon dioxide emissions entering the atmosphere through wildfires. Those emissions are considerable: According to the Global Fire Emissions Database, California’s 2020 wildfire season produced an estimated 91 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, which exceeds the state’s annual CO2 emissions from power production by about 30 million metric tons.montanafreepress.org
