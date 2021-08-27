Cancel
Church Briefs

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Paul's Lutheran Church has been quiet on the church page, but we have been very busy on Hamilton Street! Church services are being held in-person and on Zoom weekly at 10 a.m. since August 2020. Holy Communion is celebrated the fourth Sunday of each month during worship. There were two baptisms Sunday, Aug. 1, and new members were welcomed Sunday, Aug. 29. Faith Formation takes place each Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m., and a faithful group of members gather for prayer on Zoom each Thursday morning. Our Social Ministry team has been busy helping to support the Living Well by preparing lunches to be distributed to the community twice a month. Council is meeting as are all other church committees. And, we are pleased to welcome back the outside groups that are using the building during the week.

