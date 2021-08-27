Cancel
Report Places Three Pac-12 Coaches on the Hot Seat for 2021

By Claudette Montana Pattison
Posted by 
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 9 days ago

The Pac-12's 2021 season is about to kick off, which means preseason predictions are in full swing. But beyond game day predictions and player projections, much speculation revolves around which coaches will return in 2022, or get canned after this season.

Rivals released their rankings for the league's 'best coaches, up and comers and more'. Three coaches graced the hot-seat category, Clay Helton [USC], Herm Edwards [ASU] and Nick Rolovich [WSU].

Rivals on Clay Helton

"It feels like he's been on the hot seat since the day he became the head coach in 2015. Helton's 45-23 record simply won't cut it at USC, and it's a miracle he's lasted this long. If the Trojans don't win 10-plus games this season, he's not coming back again next year."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05vPtR_0bf9s4A000
USA TODAY

Rivals on Herm Edwards:

"This isn't an indictment about Edwards' coaching and recruiting abilities so much as it is of all of the off-the-field drama that has emerged over the past few months, specifically the NCAA investigations into assistant coaches. There's a lot of smoke in the air in Tempe, and if a fire emerges from that smoke, you can be pretty sure that Edwards is going to have to take accountability for everything going on."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukGQe_0bf9s4A000
USA TODAY

Rivals on Nick Rolovich:

"Similar to Edwards, there's a lot of off-the-field issues that are plaguing the Cougars' program more so than anything on the field. Between the issues that he had at Hawai'i (remember when he took away the benches on the sidelines?), his disregard for COVID protocols and punishing players who opted out, his time in Pullman may be coming to an end sooner rather than later."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33W2Hy_0bf9s4A000
USA TODAY

USC kicks off their 2021 season on September 4 against San Jose State.

-----

