Canada to Participate in Mexico-U.S. Auto Spat as Third Party

By Kait Bolongaro
Bloomberg
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada will be an interested third party in discussions between the U.S. and Mexico over rules governing cars traded in North America, avoiding direct confrontation with the Biden administration ahead of elections next month while still showing concern about the U.S. position. Mexico last week requested formal consultations with the...

