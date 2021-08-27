Cancel
Extreme heat lasts through the weekend

By Tom Coomes
abc57.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heat wave lasts through the weekend, Saturday is the hottest day with a heat index near 100 and Sunday is not much cooler. The heat breaks Sunday night into Monday along with a chance of thunderstorms. Next week is milder, highs in the low 80s and less humid. the pattern also looks dry for most of next week.

Labor Day Weekend Plans? Here’s how the weather will play out.

Saturday kicked the Permian Basin off with good temperatures with high temperatures in the 90s and it’s going to stay pretty consistent for today as well. Not only will the sun be in the Basin but the rain will make an appearance as well starting in the afternoon. The isolated showers and thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall but it will not impact your travel or cookout plans for the continuing of Labor Day weekend.
Sunshine and 80s for Labor Day

This evening will be quiet and nice with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s by 10pm. During the overnight hours a few stray light rain showers are possible in southwest Michigan, most will stay dry. Tomorrow morning lows will drop into the lower 60s. Labor day will be sunny, dry, and mild with temperatures warming into the lower 80s. It will be a nice day to be outdoors. Winds will be the only thing you have to watch for, especially if you had plans to head to the beach. Stay out of the water as the red flags are out due to wave heights ranging from 2-4ft. Winds will finally subside Monday evening. Tuesday will be our next best chance for showers and storms as a front swings through Michiana. This front will drop temperatures into the mid 70s for the middle part of the week. More dry weather is expected heading into next weekend with highs warming back into the lower 80s.

