(Sidney) -- Fremont County residents and the general public were able to voice their opinions on a solar energy systems ordinance. Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Supervisors held a public hearing and first reading of the counties proposed solar energy systems ordinance. Supervisors Vice-Chair Randy Hickey says he believes the ordinance is in really good spot and allows for some flexibility. However, Supervisors Chairman Dustin Sheldon says the only concern he had with the proposal is the height limit set at 15-feet for the solar units.