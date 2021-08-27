Cancel
Elections

Democrats Might Be More Open To Voter ID Laws, Which They've Long Opposed

By Miles Parks
kazu.org
 9 days ago

As Democrats try to pass voting rights legislation through Congress, some members of the party have expressed an openness to one GOP-backed policy they have long opposed: voter ID requirements.

Electionsaltamontenterprise.com

Why is requiring an ID card voter suppression?

I am a registered Democrat and am so confused as to why the leaders in Washington keep saying that requiring an ID card at the voting booth is voter suppression. If that is the case then why:. — Is it not health-care suppression when I am required to show an...
ElectionsSeacoast Online

Letter: NH needs a fair and transparent redistricting process

Dear members of the NH House Redistricting Committee,. Thank you for accepting the task of serving on the NH House Redistricting Committee. I appreciate the enormity of creating fair, nonpartisan voting districts. My town was one of the 74 towns that endorsed a resolution requesting a redistricting process that would...
Presidential Electioninterlochenpublicradio.org

GOP-backed voting initiative files with elections bureau

A petition drive took an initial step Thursday toward enacting new voter restrictions. The Republican-backed signature campaign says it has filed its initiative language with the state Bureau of Elections. It’s a step toward enacting a veto-proof law that would make it harder for some people to vote in Michigan.
ElectionsVice

Why voter ID is terrible for democracy

British politics, even in pre-pandemic times, was noisy, melodramatic and unfocused. Now in the middle of the pandemic, even for its closest observers, following British politics is a disorientating experience. In the maelstrom, it's all too easy for the stories and policy changes that impact us the most to be missed. One such story which has been drowned out is Boris Johnson's government's plans to introduce photo voter ID for future elections in the UK. This is something that everyone, even those who feel like politics is an endless psychodrama that isn't worth getting too invested in, should care about. We're on the verge of some of our democratic rights being eroded. Why? In short: the government wants to create a cost of entry to our democratic processes, protect and conserve their power, ultimately to ensure another decade of Conservative rule.
Nebraska StateLincoln Journal Star

Letter: Don't sign voter ID petition at fair

The Nebraska State Fair brings lots to see, including petitions to sign. I’m asking you not to sign the voter ID petition. Our constitution ensures all elections shall be free, without hindrance to voters, but photographic identification is a costly hindrance. Only registered voters can sign this petition, yet you...
ElectionsShropshire Star

Voter ID proposals risk being ‘discriminatory’, MPs and peers warn

Committee says ministers must establish whether the plans would lead to ‘hesitancy’ to vote among black, Asian and minority ethnic communities. Government proposals to require voters to show photographic ID may discriminate against disabled people and the elderly, a new report warns. MPs and peers added ministers must produce clear...
Pulaski County, ARPosted by
Arkansas Times

Democrats seek watchdog for Pulaski County Election Commission, which could use more transparency

The Democratic Party is trying to enlist volunteers to attend meetings of the Pulaski County Election Commission. Good idea, though likely of little practical impact. The call for action says watchdogs are needed to ensure free and fair elections in Pulaski County. The Republican majority will jam through whatever, but some questions and callouts might be useful.
Presidential Electioncapitolweekly.net

Recall: Democrats outperforming their voter registration

Motivation has become the buzzword of the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election. For weeks, liberals gnashed their teeth over poll results showing Republicans almost universally highly “motivated” to vote in the recall. The D.C. press corps and political class – who never really understand California politics outside of fundraising – breathlessly report that Republican motivation might well swamp that of Democrats and lead to a successful recall and Gov. Larry Elder.
San Francisco, CAKQED

Democratic Voters Tuning Into Recall Election More, New Poll Finds

For weeks, the prevailing assumption heading into California's Sept. 14 recall election has been that Republicans are far more likely to vote than Democrats, placing Gov. Gavin Newsom at risk of being tossed out of office, despite the state's overwhelmingly Democratic electorate. But a new survey of 782 likely voters,...
Presidential ElectionSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Voter ID laws in retribution for Blacks helping Biden

Regarding "Texas Democrats return, end 38-day holdout over voting bill" (Aug. 20): Some state lawmakers have justified their recent voter suppression efforts by claiming a person needs an ID to receive Obamacare, so why not an ID for voting?. Letter: Impeach Biden, bring back Trump to solve Afghan mess. Letter:...
U.S. PoliticsLancaster Online

Voter ID has strong support [letter]

Members of Congress have ID cards. Many are Democrats. But many congressional Democrats resist requiring voter ID, even though U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., recently cited a Texas Public Policy Foundation/Rasmussen poll indicating that, in Texas, 72% of Democrats, 75% of African Americans and 81% of Hispanics support requiring voters to show a valid ID before voting.
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Ministers’ plans for voter ID risk breaching human rights law, warns report

Government plans for voter ID risk breaching human rights law by discriminating against as many as 2 million elderly, disabled and ethnic minority people, a report has warned.The report, published by parliament’s cross-party Joint Committee on Human Rights, warned that the demand to show photo ID at the polling station could deny the right to vote to large numbers of people and create barriers to minority groups participating in elections.And the report found that the problem which the measure is supposed to solve, of people fraudulently passing themselves off as someone else to vote, was “rare”, with just 171 allegations...
ElectionsKTVU FOX 2

Voters oppose recalling Newsom in new poll

A new poll of California voters shows that a slim majority does not favor recalling Gov. Newsom from office. At the same time, analysts are studying data on the ballots that have been returned early, which may offer more hope for Newsom to survive the challenge to his term.

