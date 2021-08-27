Registration open for 4th annual Thomas L. DiFonzo Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament
LACONIA — Registration is now open for the 4th annual Thomas L. DiFonzo Memorial Scholarship Tournament, held Monday, Sept. 27, at Laconia Country Club. Entry fee is $150 per golfer and includes social, dinner and prizes after the round. There will also be items for auction. The format will be two best balls net out of four on each hole so everyone gets to play their own ball.www.laconiadailysun.com
