Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Why Natural Gas Stocks Were on Fire Today

By Neha Chamaria
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 9 days ago
  • Inventory is low, and global production could take a hit in the coming days.
  • That's fueling natural gas prices to multiyear highs.
  • Investors see this is an opportunity to buy cheap stocks in the sector.

What happened

Energy stocks are absolutely crushing it. While oil and clean energy stocks rallied by double digits this week, natural gas stocks weren't too far behind. Here's how much some of the popular natural gas exploration and production (E&P) stocks had gained on Friday by market close:

Things weren't much different with providers of oil and gas drilling services: Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG) shares closed today up 9.9% and 10.2%, respectively.

A storm is brewing, literally, just as the latest numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) suggest strong upside for natural gas prices.

So what

Natural gas prices were up 4.6% Friday, as of this writing, and have now rallied 13.5% this week. Prices haven't been this high since December 2018.

Two factors are sending them higher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9vxq_0bf9XQi600
Image source: Getty Images.

First, the EIA's weekly natural gas report released on Aug. 26 revealed much lower-than-expected growth in domestic supplies. Inventories held in underground storage facilities rose by only 29 billion cubic feet during the week ended Aug. 20, with total natural gas supplies at the end of the week coming in 16.5% below last year's level, and 6.2% below the five-year average.

The low inventory has sown fears of a supply crunch, especially as we head into winter, when demand for gas is high. And that has sent prices of natural gas soaring.

To add to the fears, a hurricane headed toward the Gulf of Mexico has forced energy companies to evacuate, triggering fears of lower production from the region in the coming days. The threat is real, as the Gulf Coast accounts for almost 51% of the total natural gas processing capacity in the U.S., according to the EIA.

The potential drop in production at a time when demand is rising and existing inventory is already low was bound to drive natural gas prices higher and present the perfect opportunity for investors to pile into natural gas stocks, especially shares of companies already generating strong cash flows and strengthening their balance sheets while still trading cheap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lj9SK_0bf9XQi600

Antero Resources, for example, which is the fourth-largest natural gas producer in the U.S., repaid debt worth nearly $600 million in the first half of 2021 thanks to strong cash flows. Given the rise in natural gas prices, the company could easily repay another $400 million and bring down its total target debt to $2 billion this year, ahead of plans. Antero already projects significant free cash flow (more than $3.5 billion) through 2025, but that was before the ongoing surge in natural gas prices. If they sustain momentum, the company could end up with even higher free cash flows.

It's a common theme across the oil and gas industry: Most companies have been using the incremental cash flows coming from stronger oil and gas prices this year to repay debt and shore up liquidity to spend on capital projects as demand picks up.

That also bodes well for providers of drill rigs and drilling services as demand is directly correlated to drilling activity by E&P companies. Helmerich & Payne already boasts one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, so it has the leeway to upgrade infrastructure quicker alongside demand, giving it an edge over competitors. Transocean continues to struggle with a heavy debt load, but the stock's prospects certainly look better with every rise in oil and gas prices.

Now what

Gas prices typically can be volatile, but lower production from the Gulf could potentially keep prices -- of both natural gas and natural-gas stocks -- high, especially if domestic supplies don't shore up in the meantime. Keep an eye out on EIA data and news from the Gulf of Mexico to know where your stocks could be headed.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
122K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas Prices#Energy Stocks#Antero Resources#Ar#Range Resources#Comstock Resources#Crk#Southwestern Energy#Helmerich Payne#Hp#Transocean#Eia#E P
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. oil output creeps back after Hurricane Ida - regulator

HOUSTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - About 88%, or 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil production and 83%, or 1.8 billion cubic feet per day, of natural gas output remains shut in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico following shutdowns more than a week ago due to Hurricane Ida, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Sunday.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

One of these Buffett stocks is a drugmaker that offers an attractive dividend, appealing valuation, and solid growth prospects. Another is an internet giant that's increasing its capital investments -- a positive sign in the past. The third is Buffett's favorite stock outside Berkshire Hathaway itself and continues to have...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy with Dividends Yielding More than 6%

AGNC Investment is a mortgage REIT with am 8.8% yield. Artisan Partners is an asset manager with a 7.1% yield. If youʻre an income investor, you want a stock with a strong dividend yield -- that is, the amount of its cash payouts as a percentage of its share price. The average dividend yield is south of 2%, so anything around that number, or over, is considered good.
Energy IndustryZacks.com

Enbridge (ENB) to Start Oil Sand Crude Shipment in Line 3

ENB - Free Report) is planning to start transporting crude through its Line 3 oil pipeline, which is advancing toward completion, per Bloomberg. Per a notice to shippers, the company is offering 620,000 barrels a day of capacity in its Line 3 pipeline in October. This involves 350,000 barrels a day of light oil capacity and 270,000 barrels a day of heavy oil capacity. The capacity provided to shippers is a rough measure as there are several components, such as line fill, system outages for construction and tie-in work, which need to be completed.
Energy IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

EIA: Permian continues to buck downward trends of other basins

As measured by the Energy Information Administration, the Permian Basin continues to buck the downward trends experienced by the nation’s other producing regions. According to the EIA, associated natural gas production declines in the five major producing regions in 2020 – except for the Permian Basin, which increased both oil and associated gas production. However, the Permian’s increase in associated gas production could not offset declines in the other four major basins – the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Niobrara and Anadarko. Associated natural gas production fell 4.1 percent from 2019 levels to 14.2 billion cubic feet – accompanying a 9.2 percent drop in oil production from the five basins.
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

Natural Gas: How Are Futures And ETFs Correlated? – Sebastien Bischeri

Buckle up, time for a ride to the energy ETFs’ world. If you’ve ever wondered how to trade the energy markets – read on, you are in the right place!. For the sake of this study, we will take the Henry Hub Natural Gas (NG) futures contract as a parameter and draw the correlations on each ETF chart to better visualize their relationship.
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

Exxon taps strategic oil reserve after Ida shuts gulf output

Exxon Mobil Corp. is tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to revive gasoline production in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida left much of the devastated state's refining and oil production offline. Authorization to take 1.5 million barrels of crude from the government's emergency stockpiles came after President Joe Biden said Thursday...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Digital Turbine Stock Was Flying Higher Today

Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), a company specializing in app installation software, were flying higher today after it was announced it's being added to the S&P MidCap 400 index. As of 9:45 a.m. EDT, the stock was up a cool 11%. So what. To explain why this news leads to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. So what. Those earnings, by the way, were...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Fail That Trendline

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has initially tried to rally during the trading session on Friday but gave back the gains as we are sitting at a downtrend line. Quite frankly, the market continues to focus on whether or not the recovery continues, but at this point in time it is very unlikely that we will see clarity, at least not anytime soon, and therefore I think you need to pay close attention to the greenback as well and is the overall attitude of traders in general. This is a market that has some work to do, but if it can clear the $70 level on a daily close then I think it goes much higher. To the downside, I suspect that the $67 level offer short-term support.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Great Stocks Under $10 You Can Buy Right Now

Thanks to the SPAC boom, many $10 and under stocks have come onto the market. Some are trading for significantly less than they were just a few months ago. Here are five that could potentially be home runs for patient investors. In most stock market environments, it can be a...
Trafficmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fundamental daily forecast of natural gas prices

US natural gas futures have risen during the trading day on Friday as Hurricane Ida has blocked a large amount of production, exacerbating the pre-existing supply shortage problem. At 18:42 GMT, October natural gas futures were trading at $ 4.699, up $ 0.058 or + 1.25%. Energy companies on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy