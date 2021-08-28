Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flood Watch Through Saturday Night

Posted by 
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbov4_0bf9UcFJ00

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says scattered downpours are possible into Saturday, which can lead to flash flooding.

Meteorologist Brittany Boyer says scattered downpours are possible Friday and Saturday, which can lead to flash flooding.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms are still possible that can produce locally heavy rainfall. Otherwise, it's still warm and muggy, low 75.

SATURDAY: We get a nice break from the heat, but the humidity stays locked in place. It's mostly cloudy with a high of 79. Spotty showers and thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall.

SUNDAY: Clouds give way to some sun. It's moderately humid with a high of 84. A few spotty thunderstorms are possible.

MONDAY: It's cloudy to partly sunny with another afternoon thunderstorm in spots and a high of 89.

TUESDAY: Slightly warmer and still humid with a mix of clouds and sun, high 88. Watch for more spotty thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: We're rather cloudy with a humid high of 77. We'll be watching the remnants of Ida, which could make it up into our region. If that happens, tropical downpours are possible.

THURSDAY: Clouds give way to some sun and turning less humid, high 76. There is still the chance for a few showers.

FRIDAY: It's a nice end to the work week with mostly sunny skies and a high of 78.

Comments / 0

6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cecily Tynan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Accuweather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Eddy The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 501 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Walnut Canyon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Whites City and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. This includes the following streams and drainages Dark Canyon, Black River and Crooked Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Eddy FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN EDDY COUNTY At 510 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Walnut Canyon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Whites City and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. This includes the following streams and drainages Dark Canyon, Black River and Crooked Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Comments / 0

Community Policy