AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flood Watch Through Saturday Night

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says scattered downpours are possible into Saturday, which can lead to flash flooding.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms are still possible that can produce locally heavy rainfall. Otherwise, it's still warm and muggy, low 75.

SATURDAY: We get a nice break from the heat, but the humidity stays locked in place. It's mostly cloudy with a high of 79. Spotty showers and thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall.

SUNDAY: Clouds give way to some sun. It's moderately humid with a high of 84. A few spotty thunderstorms are possible.

MONDAY: It's cloudy to partly sunny with another afternoon thunderstorm in spots and a high of 89.

TUESDAY: Slightly warmer and still humid with a mix of clouds and sun, high 88. Watch for more spotty thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: We're rather cloudy with a humid high of 77. We'll be watching the remnants of Ida, which could make it up into our region. If that happens, tropical downpours are possible.

THURSDAY: Clouds give way to some sun and turning less humid, high 76. There is still the chance for a few showers.

FRIDAY: It's a nice end to the work week with mostly sunny skies and a high of 78.