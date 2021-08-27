Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Disney Shared A Sneak Peek At The New ‘Princess And The Frog’-Inspired Redo Of Splash Mountain

By Brooke McDonald
Posted by 
Simplemost
Simplemost
 9 days ago

Last summer, Disney dropped the big news that a classic attraction was getting a major overhaul. On June, 24, 2020, the company announced that Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World and Disneyland would be re-themed with a story inspired by the 2009 animated film “The Princess and the Frog” and its star, Princess Tiana. Since then, Walt Disney Imagineers have been hard at work developing the attraction and shared new details and concept art on Aug. 23 to kick off Disney’s first-ever World Princess Week.

To discuss the new developments, Walt Disney Imagineers Carmen Smith and Charita Carter joined ABC News national correspondent Kenneth Moton, VFX supervisor for Walt Disney Animation Studios Marlon West and Stella Chase Reese at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant in New Orleans. The restaurant, now owned by Reese, was founded by Reese’s mother, Leah Chase, one of the inspirations for Princess Tiana, who runs a restaurant in the film.

The Story Behind Disney’s New ‘The Princess and the Frog’ Ride

In a video shared on the Disney Parks blog, Carter, a lead Imagineer on the project, explained the premise of the new attraction, which takes place after the film’s final kiss, and brings guests into the story as “active participants,” with Tiana acknowledging them directly.

“Tiana actually invites us as the guests to go on an adventure with her in the bayou,” Carter said.

The ride will feature well-known characters from the movie, like Naveen and Louis the alligator, and will also introduce new characters, Carter said. The new ride will also debut some original music inspired by the film’s iconic soundtrack and will culminate in what Carter called “the ultimate Mardi Gras party.” It’s safe to assume Splash Mountain’s famed five-story plunge will play a role in the new ride’s climactic moments, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CB35J_0bf9TjOB00
Disney

New concept art shows an in-command Tiana, dressed in pants and boots, leading the way from the bow of a boat, with Naveen manning the oars and Louis in the water alongside them. Guests bring up the rear in a log-shaped ride vehicle like those currently in use on Splash Mountain.

The attraction will also feature new state-of-the art technology that Carter said will “advance the storytelling and really just kind of change the game.” Audio-animatronic figures, scenic illusions and visual effects will all combine to create an “immersive environment” for guests.

More Inspiration for Splash Mountain’s ‘The Princess and the Frog’ Reboot

Beyond the original “The Princess and the Frog” film, Imagineers are also “digging deep into the culture of New Orleans to tell a story that’s as authentic to the region as it is to the characters’ stories,” according to the Disney Parks blog.

“New Orleans is a place of music and food,” Reese said during the panel discussion. “The two coming together, music and food brings joy and happiness to all.”

Visual artist Sharika Mahdi, an alumna of the YAYA (Young Aspirations Young Artists) Arts Center in New Orleans, was commissioned to create original paintings to further inspire Imagineers working on the attraction. Revealed this week, the first in the series gives another sneak peek at the sort of musical scenes guests could see on the new ride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l59WO_0bf9TjOB00
Sharika Mahdi/Disney

Continuing Tiana’s Story

“This [the new attraction] takes place after ‘The Princess and the Frog,’” said Marlon West, who worked on the original film. “But we really want to keep a continuity between who Tiana is and what Tiana will be going forward.”

Disney’s first Black princess, Tiana continues to be represented broadly across Disney’s theme parks, experiences, merchandise and entertainment offerings, including in a new series, “Tiana,” coming to Disney+.

“The history of Tiana coming to Disney — the first Black princess — it’s profound,” Moton said. “It’s important for young Black and brown children, but for all races to see this diversity on the screen.”

Beyond the screen, Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wonder cruise ship is home to Tiana’s Place, an immersive onboard dining and entertainment experience. Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, will feature a casual lounge, The Bayou, themed to “The Princess and the Frog.” The Bayou, which will serve drinks, coffees and beignets, will also feature live entertainment. Tiana will also be part of a new interactive experience on the Wish, Disney Uncharted Adventure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mr8BO_0bf9TjOB00
Disney

At Walt Disney World, a Tiana-themed playground has opened at EPCOT during the park’s annual International Food & Wine Festival, and guests can spot Tiana in a princess cavalcade at Magic Kingdom park. And at Disneyland Resort, Tiana appears in Disneyland Park’s New Orlean’s Square and at Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures, a character dining experience returning to Napa Rose at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFC8d_0bf9TjOB00
Disney

Additional details, including an opening date for the re-themed attraction and a closing date for Splash Mountain, have yet to be revealed. Splash Mountain, the popular log flume ride that opened in 1989 at Disneyland and 1992 at Walt Disney World, has been the subject of ongoing controversy due to its characters and storyline, which are based on the racist 1946 film “Song of the South,” a film Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger called “not appropriate in today’s world.”

The Splash Mountain reboot follows other recent overhauls to iconic Disney attractions Jungle Cruise and Pirates of the Caribbean to address racist depictions and outdated cultural references.

What do you think of the plans to replace Splash Mountain with “The Princess and the Frog” ride?

Brooke Geiger McDonald is a theme park journalist covering all things Disney and Universal. When she’s not screaming on the newest roller coaster or critiquing the cheese served with her Mickey pretzel, she’s busy breaking the latest theme park news on Twitter and Instagram.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Simplemost

Simplemost

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
841K+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney World#Abc News#Vfx#Dooky Chase#Mardi Gras Party#Continuing Tiana#Disney Cruise Line#Disney Wonder#Tiana S Place#The Disney Wish#Epcot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
PetsPosted by
Simplemost

Dug From ‘Up’ Is Getting His Own Series

Dug the golden retriever, who speaks English through the collar invented by his former master, Charles F. Muntz, is a scene-stealing star in the 2009 Disney/Pixar movie “Up.” If you, too, enjoyed the antics of the lovable furry companion that Carl and Russell take on in the movie, you’re going to love this news: Dug now has his own series, “Dug Days,” on Disney+.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Simplemost

Twix Is Unveiling A New Flavor Just In Time For Fall

If you have trouble choosing between sweet and salty when you’re craving a treat, Twix’s newest candy bar should hit the spot. New Twix Salted Caramel has the three layers found in a classic Twix (cookie, caramel and a milk chocolate coating), but with an extra pinch of salt in the caramel, making it both sweet and salty. It sounds like a great treat for autumn days, and could pair well with other caramel goodies, like Starbucks’ new caramel-apple coffee drink, apple crisp macchiato.
ShoppingPosted by
Simplemost

This Candle Melts To Reveal A Spooky Unicorn Skeleton

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. It’s usually not a good thing when your candles have completely melted, as it...
Theater & DancePosted by
Simplemost

Jojo Siwa Will Be First-Ever US ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Contestant With Same-Sex Dance Partner

Earlier this year, 18-year-old dancer, singer and YouTube personality Jojo Siwa came out as LGBTQ. Now, she is making television history as the first celebrity contestant to appear on America’s “Dancing with the Stars” with a same-sex partner. Siwa and Olympic medalist Sunisa Lee were announced today as the first two cast members of the show’s milestone 30th season.
ShoppingPosted by
Simplemost

Target Will Have New Halloween-Themed Baking Kits This Year

Target has already upped its Halloween game for 2021 with its haunted decor and costume collections in the Hyde & Eek Boutique — and the retail giant is just getting started with the holiday festivities. After all, Halloween isn’t just about the spooky tricks, it’s also about the yummy treats!
WildlifePosted by
Simplemost

Marine Biologist’s Underwater Photo Of Sea Sponge And Starfish Looks Like A Real-Life Version Of SpongeBob And Patrick

SpongeBob SquarePants and his starfish best friend, Patrick Star, aren’t such cartoonish creatures after all. According to an image taken by a marine biologist doing remote deep-sea exploration this summer, the famous duo appears to exist in real life. Christopher Mah, a team member on NOAA’s ship Okeanos Explorer, came across a bright yellow sea sponge and pink starfish next to each other on the ocean floor that reminded him of the Nickelodeon cartoon. (However, no pineapple house was found nearby.)
ShoppingPosted by
Simplemost

Pre-Lit Holiday Lawn Inflatables Are Already Available At Home Depot

It’s not even Halloween yet and although the pumpkin spice latte has already returned to Starbucks, it’s not even close to actually being fall. Somehow, that’s not stopping Home Depot from already offering pre-lit holiday inflatables. Yes, holiday, as in Christmas. This year, you’ll find holiday inflatables ranging from classics...
BusinessPosted by
Simplemost

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Is Giving Free Lyft Rides

If you’ve ever dreamed of riding in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, you may have your wish granted soon. Oscar Mayer is teaming up with Lyft to transform the iconic Wienermobile into a rideshare. The 27-foot hot dog on wheels will be surprising Lyft XL riders across the country with free...

Comments / 0

Community Policy