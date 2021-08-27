“Chance for revenge”: fans react to Celtic’s Europa League draw
Celtic’s Europa League draw wasn’t the kindest, but it certainly wasn’t the most difficult draw they could have asked for. After a night where, for the best part of an hour and a half, Hoops fans were pacing up and down their living rooms and biting their nails down to the bare skin, fans have reaped the rewards of seeing a group stage draw where they can finally attend games – and there are some brilliant teams that will come to Paradise.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0