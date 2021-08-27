Cancel
Austin, TX

Governor Abbott Readies Resources As Hurricane Ida Travels Through The Gulf

thevindicator.com
 9 days ago

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today placed resources on standby along the Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall early next week. Ida is forecasted to become a dangerous, major hurricane when it reaches the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday, August 29. Although Texas is anticipated to remain outside of Ida’s direct path, Southeast and East Texans should prepare for heavy rain, flooding, high winds, and potential extended power outages in the event that Hurricane Ida moves west.

