Man charged with reckless homicide after child was shot and killed in Whitehaven

A man is charged with reckless homicide after a young girl died in a shooting early Friday morning in Whitehaven.

Memphis police officers responded to Methodist South just before 2:30 a.m. for a juvenile shooting victim. MPD said the girl was inside a home in the 1300 block of Timothy when she was shot. She did not survive her injuries.

Friday afternoon, police said 31-year-old William Oliver was charged with reckless homicide.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.