Hawaii Governor David Ige urged tourists to hold off their travel plans to the islands amid a rise in COVID patients at hospitals and ICUs, according to a published report. “Now is not a good time to travel to Hawai’i,” Ige announced during a press briefing on Monday. "We are seeing more COVID patients in our hospitals and the ICUs are filling up. We know that we need to take action now in order to reduce the spread of COVID and ensure that our hospitals are not overrun."