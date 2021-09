Saturday’s game was a breath of fresh air for the Kentucky Football fanbase. The Wildcats strolled to a 45-10 drumming of Lousiana-Monroe in the 2021 season-opener at Kroger Field, unveiling a new offense that’s heavy on the passing game behind quarterback Will Levis. Kentucky was tossing the ball around the field with ease, throwing for 400-plus for the first time since 2014. The defense was electric, too, holding ULM to under 100 total yards and getting after the Warhawk offense every single play.