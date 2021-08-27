Erin Butler turns junk into artistic creations

What some might consider junk, Erin Butler sees as a treasure just waiting to be turned into an artistic creation. Sterling Creatives featured artist for September is a self-taught artist, who enjoys making many art projects with non-typical “canvas.” From painting an old shovel, to making an old rake into a wine bottle and glass holder, to collecting wood from the back yard and making it into a beautiful wine glass stem, pen or wine stopper, there isn’t much she can’t turn into something beautiful and useful.