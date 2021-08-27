Cancel
Kids

Half of US kids between 12 and 17 have received COVID-19 vaccine

By Stephanie Weaver
fox10phoenix.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Half of children aged 12 to 17 in the United States have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccination, the White House confirmed Friday. "We have now hit a major milestone in our effort to vaccinate adolescents — 50 percent of 12 to 17-year-olds now have at least their first shot," White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said at the news briefing.

Comments / 0

State
Washington State
