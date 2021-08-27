Hurricane Ida to cross western tip of Cuba soon, aimed at Louisiana coast

Divers with the U.S. Coast Guard at the site of a miles-long oil slick in the Gulf of Mexico have located the source of the spill: a one-foot diameter pipeline near Port Fourchon, Louisiana displaced from a trench by Hurricane Ida. Two other 4-inch leaking pipelines were also discovered, and the crude oil spill is still growing but at a dramatically slower rate than 48 hours ago. No estimate is yet available for how much oil leaked into the ocean nor is it clear whether the Louisiana coast will be affected. The company paying for the cleanup, Talos Energy, denied the pipelines belonged to it.