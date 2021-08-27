Hurricane Ida to cross western tip of Cuba soon, aimed at Louisiana coast
In its latest update, the National Hurricane Center has adjusted the storm warnings along the Louisiana Gulf Coast as Hurricane Ida continues its approach. According to the latest track, the center of Ida will pass over western Cuba during the next several hours, and then move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico later tonight and Saturday. As of 4 p.m., Ida is forecast to make landfall along the U.S. northern Gulf coast within the hurricane warning area on Sunday as a Category 3 or possibly Category 4 storm.www.iberianet.com
