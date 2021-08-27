Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Lancaster by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lancaster The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania Southeastern York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 450 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include York, Millersville, Willow Street, Parkville, Red Lion, Spry, Dallastown, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, Shrewsbury, Codorus, Grantley, Tyler Run-Queens Gate, Valley View, Strasburg, Quarryville, Stewartstown, Glen Rock, Pennville and Gap. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Codorus Township, PA
City
Shrewsbury, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Red Lion, PA
City
Millersville, PA
City
Valley View, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Cars
City
Willow Street, PA
City
Glen Rock, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
East York, PA
City
State College, PA
City
Dallastown, PA
City
Parkville, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
City
Quarryville, PA
City
Strasburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flood Advisory#Doppler#Red Lion Spry#Stonybrook Wilshire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87. His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal...
Posted by
Reuters

Taliban claim control of Panjshir, promise formation of government 'soon'

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Taliban claimed victory on Monday over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul, declaring that it completed the Islamist group's takeover of Afghanistan and promising to announce a new government soon. Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Israeli police launch manhunt after prison break

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli police on Monday said they were searching for six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from a high-security facility in northern Israel. Police said they have erected roadblocks and are conducting patrols in the area. The prisoners escaped from the Gilboa prison overnight, which is supposed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy