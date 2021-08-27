Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County Health Department Posts Consumer Alerts For 2 Businesses

Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18KtXI_0bf988ID00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has posted consumer alerts for two businesses.

One was posted for Gooski’s in Polish Hill Thursday and another for McKnight Kitchen in Ross Township on Wednesday.

The Health Department says Gooski’s had multiple violations, including evidence of smoking in the kitchen and mold found in multiple places.

There were also several violations at McKnight Kitchen like the improper cold holding of food and inadequate refrigeration.

When the consumer alerts are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Business
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka Tv News Staff#The Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Dexter, MIthesuntimesnews.com

Washtenaw County Health Department issues two public health orders for schools

The following was sent out to the Dexter schools community:. In response to rising COVID-19 trends in our community, the Washtenaw County Health Department has issued two public health orders for PreK-12 public, private, charter, and vocational schools, which includes Dexter Community Schools. These two orders will help us all strive towards our shared goal of providing consistent in-person instruction and services to students, young children, and families in a way that is as safe as possible.
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

Health Department provides COVID-19 numbers

Geary County Health reported 122 total active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down one from a previous report. Six were hospitalized and there have been 124 Delta Variant cases along with 19 breakthrough cases. There were 11 new confirmed positive cases and 12 recovered cases. Numbers reported by the Health...
Howard County, MDscotteblog.com

Howard County Prepared for Vaccine Boosters and Third Doses

On September 3rd, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman to share information regarding third doses for immunocompromised residents and preparation for booster shots in the coming months. People with moderately to severely compromised immune systems are currently eligible for a third shot at this time and can find a clinic nearby at vaccine.howardcountymd.gov. For the general population, booster shots have not yet been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) but will be recommended many months after residents received their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Photos of the event can be found here.
Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

County health department applies to become COVID testing site

Because of a lack of access to same day rapid of PRC COVID-19 tests, the Tippecanoe County Health Department has applied to the state to become an official testing site. Testing sites across Greater Lafayette are facing higher demand than usual with the rise in COVID cases, due to the delta variant and less mask wearing, Public Health Administrator Khala Hochstedler said.
Genesee County, MIPosted by
Club 93.7

Over 200K Expired Vaccines In Genesee County

The MDHHS has revealed that Genesee County alone has had close to 260,000 vaccines that have expired due to the extremely short shelf life of the vaccine. Who knew that vaccine administering could be so wasteful! I remember when vaccines first touched down and you couldn't get one unless you had some serious connections or be super lucky. According to experts, it's a necessary evil to get everyone vaccinated.
Whiteside County, ILWQAD

Whiteside County Health Department pauses rapid testing

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Health Officials at Whiteside County received word from the state on Thursday that encouraged them to save rapid tests for schools. the health department has paused its rapid antigen test site after just three-days. The testing site reached high demand during its first two days. "On...
Allegheny County, PAcbslocal.com

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports Over 300 New Cases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 305 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 216 are confirmed and 89 are probable cases. There have been 7,702 total hospitalizations and 110,761 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since...
Bayfield County, WIFOX 21 Online

Bayfield County Health Department Issues Mask Advisory

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – The Bayfield County Health Department has issued an advisory to residents and visitors recommending face mask use in indoor public settings. Health officials say the advisory is being issued due to an increase in COVID cases in the community. The Bayfield County Health Department says it...
Dekalb County, ILdekalbtimes.com

COVID-19 DeKalb County Health Department Newsletter

Currently DeKalb County's COVID-19 community transmission is still at high level per Centers of Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC). As of end of day on Thursday, September 2, 2021, DCHD has administered over 55,549 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in DeKalb County. Frequently Asked Questions. Specific to those who are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy