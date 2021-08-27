Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quilcene, WA

Concerts in the Barn returns for final weekend

By Leader news staff news@ptleader.com
Port Townsend Leader
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcerts in the Barn will present their final weekend of chamber music at the iconic barn in Quilcene this weekend Aug. 28 to Aug. 29. The final weekend’s performers are the Fulton Street Chamber Players — consisting of Cordula Merks , violin; Rachel Swerdlow, viola; Walter Gray, cello; and George Lopez, piano — and they will perform pieces from composers Ken Benshoof, Robert Schumann, and Ernö Dohnányi. Benshoof will be in attendance for Saturday’s performance.

www.ptleader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Quilcene, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Schumann
Person
George Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Paper Tickets#Concertsinthebarn Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87. His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal...
Posted by
Reuters

Taliban claim control of Panjshir, promise formation of government 'soon'

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Taliban claimed victory on Monday over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul, declaring that it completed the Islamist group's takeover of Afghanistan and promising to announce a new government soon. Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Israeli police launch manhunt after prison break

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli police on Monday said they were searching for six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from a high-security facility in northern Israel. Police said they have erected roadblocks and are conducting patrols in the area. The prisoners escaped from the Gilboa prison overnight, which is supposed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy