Concerts in the Barn returns for final weekend
Concerts in the Barn will present their final weekend of chamber music at the iconic barn in Quilcene this weekend Aug. 28 to Aug. 29. The final weekend’s performers are the Fulton Street Chamber Players — consisting of Cordula Merks , violin; Rachel Swerdlow, viola; Walter Gray, cello; and George Lopez, piano — and they will perform pieces from composers Ken Benshoof, Robert Schumann, and Ernö Dohnányi. Benshoof will be in attendance for Saturday’s performance.www.ptleader.com
