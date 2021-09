I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Last Monday, I wrote a post about the breaking news that the EU had just taken the US off its safe travel list. The headlines around the USA were no doubt jaw-dropping but they might have also been a little misleading. That’s because the EU, which represents 27 of the 44 European countries, was only making a recommendation, not a direct order. That’s right, the EU recommendation is non-binding.