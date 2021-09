Hip-hop history is rife with creative romances: Jay-Z and Kanye, Drake and Future, and now, dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign. Carrying on the tradition of collab albums, the creative duo gives us the recently-released Cheers to the Best Memories. The 11-song project, created by dvsn—the singer Daniel Daley and the producer Nineteen85— along with their friend Ty Dolla $ign, is an ode to fleeting time and uncertain futures. Indeed, with track titles like “Memories” and “Better Yet,” and features from the late Mac Miller and the up-and-coming star Rauw Alejandro, the album glitters with the sounds of the past and future. A few days before the album was released last week, dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign jumped on a Zoom call to tell us how they conceived the record on a yacht in Miami.