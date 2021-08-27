Cancel
Space Travel Is Taking Off, But Companies Also Want To Sell Things From Outer Space

By Stacey Vanek Smith
NPR
 9 days ago

Who owns the moon? Space travel is getting easier and cheaper and now companies and NASA are trying to establish a market for things from outer space. The laws around buying extraterrestrial land or resources are pretty nebulous, and for a long time this was a moot point. Almost nobody went to space, much less did business there. And that's changing. So Stacey Vanek Smith from The Indicator has been following the money to find out who's cashing in on the final frontier.

