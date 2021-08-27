Cancel
Oil Futures Advance as Hurricane Ida Takes Aim at Gulf of Mexico Output

By Liubov Georges
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Friday's session higher as now Hurricane Ida tracks toward the Louisiana Coast, shuttering over 58% of offshore Gulf of Mexico oil production. In addition, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated a gradual tapering of bond and mortgage-backed securities purchases will likely begin in the final months of the year, pressuring the U.S. Dollar Index and spurring risk-on trade across financial markets.

EnvironmentBBC

Rush to contain large oil spill in Gulf of Mexico after Storm Ida

Clean-up crews and the US Coast Guard are trying to locate the source of an oil spill spotted in the Gulf of Mexico after deadly Hurricane Ida. Recent satellite photos by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed the slick about two miles (3km) off Port Fourchon, Louisiana. It...
Energy IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

EIA: Permian continues to buck downward trends of other basins

As measured by the Energy Information Administration, the Permian Basin continues to buck the downward trends experienced by the nation’s other producing regions. According to the EIA, associated natural gas production declines in the five major producing regions in 2020 – except for the Permian Basin, which increased both oil and associated gas production. However, the Permian’s increase in associated gas production could not offset declines in the other four major basins – the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Niobrara and Anadarko. Associated natural gas production fell 4.1 percent from 2019 levels to 14.2 billion cubic feet – accompanying a 9.2 percent drop in oil production from the five basins.
Lafourche Parish, LAPosted by
AFP

Crews work to contain oil spill in Gulf after Ida's passage

Workers have deployed containment booms and skimmer devices as they attempt to contain a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico discovered after Hurricane Ida roared through the area, the US Coast Guard said Sunday.  The Coast Guard in Louisiana said it had been informed of a spill in that area and was responding, but provided few details.
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Gold climbs 2-1/2-month peak as jejune US job growth clouds Fed taper timeline

On Friday, both spot gold and US gold futures’ prices soared more than 1 per cent, sky-rocketing to their highest levels in more than two and a half months, as a sluggish US job growth in August had clouded the prospects of a tapering of fiscal support in a near term and proffered a curb in the applecart for the US Dollar, eventually restoring the precious yellow-metal’s safe-haven bid.
Environmentecowatch.com

Climate-Fueled Ida Behind Suspected Oil Spill in Gulf of Mexico

As Louisiana residents and officials begin the recovery process in the wake of Hurricane Ida, environmental campaigners responded Thursday to reporting of a suspected oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico by saying such scenes "are reminders that when we drill, we spill." "On top of the devastation that people...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Satellite images show ‘substantial oil spill’ in Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida, report says

An oil spill spanning at least 10 miles has been captured by satellite imagery in waters off the Louisiana coast.Crews are working to clean up the spill, described as “substantial” by experts, which was seen spreading away from the major oil and gas hub of Port Fourchon. Images of the expanse of oil were picked up on Thursday by space technology companies Planet Labs and Maxar Technologies.Hurricane Ida, which wreaked havoc when it made landfall on Sunday, hit Port Fouchon hard, highlighting how vulnerable the region’s fossil fuel infrastructure may be to increasingly intense, global warming-linked storms.The spill is...
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

Exxon taps strategic oil reserve after Ida shuts gulf output

Exxon Mobil Corp. is tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to revive gasoline production in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida left much of the devastated state's refining and oil production offline. Authorization to take 1.5 million barrels of crude from the government's emergency stockpiles came after President Joe Biden said Thursday...
Texas Statemarketresearchtelecast.com

Texas oil falls 1% and closes at $ 69.29 a barrel

New York, Sep 3 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) registered a drop of 1% and ended the day at 69.29 dollars a barrel, after knowing the August job creation figures in the United States. .UU., Which did not meet expectations. According to data at the...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. loans 300,000 bbls of SPR oil to Placid Refining

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department said on Friday it authorized an exchange of 300,000 barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help Louisiana, still suffering in the wake of Hurricane Ida, cope with fuel supplies. The Department authorized the SPR to conduct an...
Energy Industrywbap.com

Oil Spill In Gulf Of Mexico

Washington (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida. The spill, which is ongoing, appears to be coming from a source underwater at an offshore drilling lease about two miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The reported location is near the site of a miles-long brown and black oil slick visible in aerial photos. So far, the growing oil slick appears to have remained out to sea and has not impacted the Louisiana shoreline. The Coast Guard identified an undersea pipeline owned by Houston based Talos Energy as the likely source, but the company says the oil isn’t theirs.
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Higher; Weaker Dollar on Jobs Number Helps

Investing.com -- Oil prices pushed higher Friday, helped by a weakening dollar after job creation in the U.S. slowed sharply in August and with the damage by Hurricane Ida to the Gulf Coast infrastructure taking time to repair, impacting supply. By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), U.S. crude futures were...
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Rises On Growth Optimism

Oil prices edged higher on Friday amid expectations of improving economic growth despite the coronavirus pandemic. Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.6 percent to $73.45 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were up 0.2 percent at $70.16. Oil prices are rising on optimism about a strong global...

