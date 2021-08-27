Oil Futures Advance as Hurricane Ida Takes Aim at Gulf of Mexico Output
WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Friday's session higher as now Hurricane Ida tracks toward the Louisiana Coast, shuttering over 58% of offshore Gulf of Mexico oil production. In addition, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated a gradual tapering of bond and mortgage-backed securities purchases will likely begin in the final months of the year, pressuring the U.S. Dollar Index and spurring risk-on trade across financial markets.www.dtnpf.com
