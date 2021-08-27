Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

MagniX grows team by 50% as it prepares for Eviation test flight

By Marissa Nall
bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagniX, an electric jet propulsion company based in Everett, has been on a hiring spree as it puts the finishing touches on the second engine that will power the test flight for sister-company Eviation’s electric passenger jet later this year. The company added 20 employees in the last eight months,...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clermont Group#Aerospace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseCleanTechnica

NASA Begins Air Taxi Flight Testing with Joby

NASA began flight testing Monday with Joby Aviation’s all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft as part of the agency’s Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) National Campaign. This testing runs through Friday, Sept.10, at Joby’s Electric Flight Base located near Big Sur, California. This is the first time NASA will test an eVTOL aircraft as part of the campaign. In the future, eVTOL aircraft could serve as air taxis for those in cities and surrounding areas around the country, adding another mode of transportation for moving people and goods.
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Raytheon flight tests Coyote air-launched effect

Raytheon has flight tested the air-launched effect variant of its Coyote drone for the first time. As part of the test, the unmanned air vehicle (UAV) was launched from a canister on the ground, successfully spread its wings and then established stable flight, the company says on 3 September. “All...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas rocket company sees explosion on first test flight

An Austin rocket company's test flight did not go as planned Thursday, with the Alpha rocket flipping itself upside down in midair and then exploding. Firefly Aerospace conducted its first test flight of the Alpha rocket Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Prior to liftoff, mission control confirmed...
Aerospace & Defense101.9 KELO-FM

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating a deviation in...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Firefly Flight Test Ends In High-Altitude Explosion

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, California—Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha rocket exploded less than 2 min. after liftoff on Sept. 2, ending a debut flight test some 10 years in the making. The 97.6-ft.-tall Alpha booster, powered by a quartet of liquid oxygen- and kerosene-fueled Reaver engines, lifted off... Subscription Required. Firefly Flight...
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

NASA Kicks Off Test Flight of Joby’s Electric Vertical Aircraft

NASA has started testing an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft from Joby Aviation as part of the space agency’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign to collect data on the vehicle’s performance and acoustic profile to support simulation and modeling of future airspace concepts. Davis Hackenberg, AAM mission integration manager...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Firefly emphasizes first Alpha launch a test flight

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — Firefly Aerospace is ready for the first orbital launch attempt of its Alpha rocket on a flight that is as much about collecting vehicle data as it is about reaching orbit. The Alpha rocket is scheduled to lift off during a four-hour window that...
Aerospace & Defenseelectricvehiclesresearch.com

Dawn Aerospace Flight Testing Commences - Five Flights Complete

Dawn Aerospace, a New Zealand-Dutch space transportation company, has conducted five flights of the company's Mk-II Aurora suborbital spaceplane. The flights were to assess the airframe and avionics of the vehicle, and were conducted using surrogate jet engines. The campaign was run from Glentanner Aerodrome in New Zealand's South Island....
TrafficPosted by
MyChesCo

Nexteon Technologies Completes First Commercial Aviation Cyberattack Detection Flight Test

AMBLER, PA — Nexteon Technologies, Inc. announced that it has completed the first in-flight test simulating a cyberattack on an Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B)-equipped aircraft. During the 30-minute flight, Nexteon’s SecureTrack™ technology was able to successfully detect and characterize the intrusion and generate security alerts. The test was conducted on...
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Ship 20 primed for pre-flight testing amid future refinements

Following the iconic first view of a fully integrated Starship stack during fit checks on the Orbital Launch Site (OLS) mount, both Ship 20 and Booster 4 are being prepared for testing ahead of the milestone orbital launch attempt. Ship 20 has returned to the launch site, taking up suborbital Pad B ahead of proof testing objectives, while Booster 4 is undergoing final closeout work inside the High Bay.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Electric Aircraft Tested At Dutch Airports

The Netherlands aerospace center Royal NLR is conducting a series of flights with an electric aircraft under an initiative to help airports gain knowledge on the feasibility, potential and handling of electric-powered aircraft. From Aug. 24 to Sept. 3, NLR’s two-seat Pipistrel Velis Electro are... Subscription Required. Electric Aircraft Tested...
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Puget Sound region emerging as a satellite capital amid shift to mass production

The Puget Sound region, already known for its robust aerospace industry, has become a national standout in another area: satellites. Massive satellite constellations in the works by a handful of Seattle-area producers like SpaceX and Amazon's Project Kuiper represent a staggering 81% of the non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) communications satellites that have received approval from the Federal Communications Commission, according to filings with the agency.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceflight Now

NASA’s hopes waning for SLS test flight this year

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. The earliest NASA’s first Space Launch System moon rocket...
Lifestyleairlinegeeks.com

How Qantas is Preparing For the Resumption of International Flights

There is no doubt that the ongoing Covid-19 complication caused disruptions and turmoil for the airlines. In addition, the virus forced several major airlines and national governments to come together on a consensus, for determining when it was safe to reopen borders and support flight resumptions to facilitate economic recovery. Key markets for leisure travel and tourism such as Europe and North America reopened, following a high level of vaccinations enough to perforate strategic destinations. The current, immense encouragement for vaccinations shows promises for border reopenings and international travel, especially for Australia which currently remains closed. As a result, the Australian flag carrier recently defined its plans to prepare for restarting international flights under the right circumstances.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

The FAA Recorded Almost 7,000 Laser Strikes Last Year

In 2020, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recorded an increase in laser strikes targeting airplanes, despite the decrease in flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shining a laser at an aircraft poses a serious safety threat, and the FAA is trying to tackle the issue. The number of laser strikes...
Aerospace & Defensebizjournals

Boeing nets orders for 5 new 737 Max jets from first-time customer

The Boeing Co. netted five more orders of its Renton-built 737 Max 8 jets from Dublin aircraft leasing company Griffin Global Asset Management. The purchase is the first for Boeing from Griffin, which said in a Sept. 1 news release it could presage additional orders as commercial airline traffic edges closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy