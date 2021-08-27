Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

‘the four’ Family says Farewell & Good Luck to Melissa Smith

By Xavier Hershovitz
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Twtl_0bf90WrU00

For over two years, Melissa Smith has made all of our afternoon’s brighter.

Her kindness warms you and her laughter is contagious. We ALL wanted to make sure Melissa knows just how much she means to her ‘four’ family.

While this isn’t goodbye, Melissa is leaving ‘the four’ to join the team at the Humane Society of America (quite LITERALLY her dream job!).

To celebrate her last day, ‘the four’ team put together quite a few surprises.

Executive producer Jamie Mankiewicz used her last Producer Picks with Melissa to give a special, surprise message from the entire Smith family.

Later in the show, the entire ‘four’ fam shared the first moment they met Melissa, their favorite memories with her and well wishes for her. Associate producer Sarah Himes put together a special tribute video for Melissa.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smith Family#Fam#Good Luck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Good Luck Gaby

We are saying good luck to our producer Gaby who is headed abroad for her next step! Gaby has been with us on and off here at San Antonio Living since 2016 when she started as an intern. Gaby was with us all through the pandemic when we were stuck working at home, and has been a huge, huge part of making this show what it is every day! And since these days everyone is working in different places and we aren’t all together, we whittled up this good luck Gaby video just for you :)
Family RelationshipsBoston University

Emotional Goodbyes as Families Bid Their Freshmen Farewell

It’s an annual rite of passage full of joy, hope, excitement, and yes, tears: that moment when BU’s newest Terriers have to say goodbye to their families. For parents, it’s a milestone they’ve been carefully planning, and saving for, for years. Even so, when the time comes, it seems, no one’s ever ready for it. BU Today stopped by West Campus during Move-in on August 28 and spoke with several members of the Class of 2025 and their families about the mix of emotions around leave-taking.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman: Rare picture with their daughters

Rare appearance with their children Sunday and Faith. Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their daughters showed up at the (digital) awarding of the Golden Globes. What a nice surprise to see all of the Kidman-Urban family at one gig! Nicole Kidman, 53, and Keith Urban, 53, usually complete such appointments on their own because, like many other parents, they take care of the privacy of their girls Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10. Photos showing the faces of the girls If you see both, you will look in vain on the Hollywood couple’s Instagram accounts or on magazine covers.
Musiccoloradomusic.org

Other Notable Musicians’ Deaths…

Photo: Dennis Thomas of Kool & the Gang || Again, the number of deaths from COVID is astounding. Please get vaccinated. Truly may save your life. If you want to know more about any of the musicians we lost this past week, please check out http://www.wikipedia.com. August 2021. 11: Gianluigi...
Colorado Springs, COTMZ.com

First Look Inside Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wedding with Francie Frane

Dog Chapman is a married man again -- after marrying Francie Frane Thursday night -- and we've got some of the first images from the intimate ceremony. The nuptials went down in Colorado Springs at an estate called The Pinery At The Hill. In photos and video, obtained by TMZ, you can see the 68-year-old reality star kiss his new bride in front of family and loved ones inside the venue.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Richard Pryor’s Wife Said He Died With a Smile on His Face

There are some artists who completely redefine their vocations. Michael Jordan completely changed the game of basketball, Muhammad Ali is often considered the greatest prizefighter of all time, and who could forget the first time they saw one of Takeshi Matsuura's championship Yo-Yo routines? Unreal. Article continues below advertisement. And...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Garcelle Beauvais' Twin Sons Are Both Taller Than Her while Showing Strong Resemblance to Mom in Video

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Garcelle Beauvais gave fans a glimpse of how grown her cute look-alike twins are in a recent family video she shared on Instagram. Garcelle Beauvais is a star that viewers look forward to seeing whenever they turn on the famous show, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but the actress has something else that puts a smile on her face; her twins.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Is Abby Downplaying Mariah’s Trauma? Empathy For Stitch Explained

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Abby Newman-Abbott-Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) got a confession from Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan). While Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) is struggling with the hostage ordeal, Abby seems to be downplaying the situation. Carrigan implied that Abby’s not downplaying the trauma, but has empathy for Stitch.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack’s Drunken Regret, Tries Taking Back Love Confession

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) tells Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) that he loves her. The admission comes at a time when Jack is feeling very lonely. He’s in a huge house and it’s completely empty. Add some alcohol and the result is regret. Jack tries to take back his words to Phyllis, but that’s easier said than done.

Comments / 0

Community Policy