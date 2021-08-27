‘the four’ Family says Farewell & Good Luck to Melissa Smith

For over two years, Melissa Smith has made all of our afternoon’s brighter.

Her kindness warms you and her laughter is contagious. We ALL wanted to make sure Melissa knows just how much she means to her ‘four’ family.

While this isn’t goodbye, Melissa is leaving ‘the four’ to join the team at the Humane Society of America (quite LITERALLY her dream job!).

To celebrate her last day, ‘the four’ team put together quite a few surprises.

Executive producer Jamie Mankiewicz used her last Producer Picks with Melissa to give a special, surprise message from the entire Smith family.

Later in the show, the entire ‘four’ fam shared the first moment they met Melissa, their favorite memories with her and well wishes for her. Associate producer Sarah Himes put together a special tribute video for Melissa.