Cadillac Couple Travels the World in Unique Boat

One Cadillac couple has been boating across the world in a very unique vessel and have just arrived in Petoskey.

They purchased the “Tiger” in 2018 in New Zealand. It’s one of only 11 that has ever been made and some have described it similar looking to a destroyer. The couple has visited the Bahamas, the Galapogos, and traveled from Florida back to Michigan.

Throughout their journey, Owner Mike Johnson said they’ve certainly been enjoying the adventure and have more stories than they can mention.

“A lot of interesting things,” he said. “It would be hard to get into all of them but the boating community is small and you run into people you know in far places. It’s always a treat.”

The couple plans to leave the “Tiger” in the Petoskey for the winter.