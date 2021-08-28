Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

5313 Masons Ln, Henrico, VA 23230

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWanting new construction without the wait? This one is for you then. Gorgeous Townhome in sought after Libbie mill with tons of upgrades await you. Three bedroom Three and half bath home is in immaculate condition with many upgrades such as, Hardwood floors on all three levels, Tile backsplash and upgraded granite in kitchen as well as upgraded appliances. Did I mention the Closet Factory built-in pantry? In the Primary Bedroom, you will find an amazing Closet Factory built-in closet, upgraded granite countertops, Frameless shower door with dual shower heads in Primary Bath. Plantation shutters throughout and remote control shade on patio door, Upgraded hall bath. Each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom to enjoy! Clubhouse with pool and fitness center on sight as well as walking paths to enjoy. In addition amazing restaurants, shopping and Library near by!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Fitness#The Closet Factory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Paralympic closing marks end of Tokyo’s 8-year Olympic saga

TOKYO (AP) — The final act of the delayed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics came Sunday, almost eight years to the day after the Japanese capital was awarded the Games. The Paralympics ended a 13-day run in a colorful, circus-like ceremony at the National Stadium overseen by Crown Prince Akishino, the brother of Emperor Naruhito. The Olympics closed almost a month ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy