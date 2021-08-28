5313 Masons Ln, Henrico, VA 23230

Wanting new construction without the wait? This one is for you then. Gorgeous Townhome in sought after Libbie mill with tons of upgrades await you. Three bedroom Three and half bath home is in immaculate condition with many upgrades such as, Hardwood floors on all three levels, Tile backsplash and upgraded granite in kitchen as well as upgraded appliances. Did I mention the Closet Factory built-in pantry? In the Primary Bedroom, you will find an amazing Closet Factory built-in closet, upgraded granite countertops, Frameless shower door with dual shower heads in Primary Bath. Plantation shutters throughout and remote control shade on patio door, Upgraded hall bath. Each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom to enjoy! Clubhouse with pool and fitness center on sight as well as walking paths to enjoy. In addition amazing restaurants, shopping and Library near by!