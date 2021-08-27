Cancel
Religion

SGLY: The Psalms

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI knew my spinal surgery would be delicate, long, and complicated. I also knew these were the same descriptive words I would use for my recovery. I am in recovery now, resting in the familiar comforts of home. Looking around my bedroom at pictures upon the wall, a part of me feels I have been in recovery my entire life, daily restoring myself to Christ until the day I stand before Him. Maybe better put, Christ has recovered me. He covered my sin in His blood and rescued me.

Christ
#Psalms
Religion
