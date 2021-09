Residents in Manhattan may see a new head of law enforcement in the Village as Jeff Wold settles in as the new Chief of Police for the Village of Manhattan. Wold has a career in law enforcement and was unanimously approved by the village board at the August 2nd board meeting. He replaces Brian Zarnowski, who has been serving as the interim chief. Wold has 24 years of police experience with most of his time being spent in the Village of Channahon. He retired in 2017 as Chief of Police, and most recently served as second in command for Waubonsee Community.