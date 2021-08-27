GoVols247 Podcast: Bronx PG picks Tennessee
Looking to hear more about the newest addition to Tennessee basketball’s elite recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker and Grant Ramey (from GoVols247’s Blount County Satellite Office in Maryville) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the newest commitment to Tennessee’s basketball class — point guard Zakai Zeigler, a native of Bronx, New York who starred across the river at Immaculate Conception High School in Montclair, New Jersey.247sports.com
