Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 15:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Sierra County in south central New Mexico Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 252 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Iron Creek Camp Grounds. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.