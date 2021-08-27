Cape May County Library to go fine free beginning Sept. 1

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Library System said Friday it will no longer charge overdue fines on most materials starting Wednesday. While patrons will not be charged for late materials, items still need to be returned to the library. If an item is not returned within 21 days of the final due date or is returned damaged, patrons will be charged for the item. Mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, Chromebooks, projectors and interlibrary loan materials borrowed from outside the library will still accrue overdue fines.