Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Allen is Chipola College employee of the year

By Special to the Floridan
Dothan Eagle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Allen, Chipola College custodian, has been named the college’s Career Employee of the Year for 2021. Allen is responsible for maintaining the Student Services Building, which is the center of most student and employee services on campus. Allen has worked at Chipola for a total of two years, including one year of OPS part-time work.

dothaneagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chipola College#Trinity Baptist Church#Utv#Afc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Jackson County, ALDothan Eagle

COVID-19 vaccination event coming to Chipola College

The Jackson County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination event at Chipola College Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Cultural Center on College Street. The two-dose Moderna vaccination will be available to students/staff/families over the age of 18. The return date for the second...
Missouri Statenewspressnow.com

Leaders mark milestone for Missouri Western Alumni Association

The college school year is only a week old, but already Missouri Western State University’s Alumni Association has reached a new milestone. When Lai-Monté Hunter and Brian Gray recently began their terms as president and vice president, respectively, it marked the first time having a Black president and vice president head the organization. Hunter previously had served as alumni association vice president.
Coffee County, ALDothan Eagle

Best Bets

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574. The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

Around the Wiregrass

The Dale County BAMA Club’s Scholarship Ticket Raffle drawing will be held at the Ozark Amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. Due to COVID concerns the membership dinner has been canceled. A season ticket raffle for $20 per ticket includes a package for two season tickets for all seven home games and a hotel stay for two nights in Tuscaloosa during a home game weekend. A tailgate raffle for $5 per ticket or three tickets for $10 includes a package of Alabama items as well as two home game tickets. Call 334-774-9460 or 334-618-4140 for purchase information. Club memberships are also now being accepted. A family membership is $35 and an individual membership is $25. Checks are payable to UA Dale County Alumni Chapter and can be mailed to P.O. Box 238, Ozark, AL 36361. Proceeds from the raffle sales support the Dale County BAMA Club scholarship fund.
College SportsDothan Eagle

College football initiative created to encourage more vaccinations

The Alabama Department of Public Health hopes the love of college football will encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Kick COVID initiative was announced Thursday during a Zoom news conference held with State Health Officer Scott Harris and Gene Hallman, president and CEO of Birmingham-based Bruno Event Team.
Troy, ALDothan Eagle

Troy University recognizes Freshman Forum members for 2021-2022

TROY — Troy University is pleased to recognize the new members of Freshman Forum for the 2021-2022 academic year. The Freshman Forum is a branch of the Student Government Association specifically for incoming college freshmen and members serve as representatives for the freshman class. Local students selected to the Freshman...
Eufaula, ALDothan Eagle

Community Calendar

St. James Episcopal Church: St. James Episcopal Church is hosting a commemorative mass on Sunday, Sept. 12 beginning at 10 a.m. The Blue Mass is held to remember the first responders who answered the call on 9/11 and to honor those who still serve today. All are invited to join the special services.
Jackson County, FLDothan Eagle

Jackson County hires NextStep director

Jackson County Commissioners have affirmed Tammy Dasher as the first director of the new NextStep at Endeavor Academy. The Academy program will help adults with autism move forward in their independent living and career-readiness skills. To be carried out in classroom settings and through community experiences, the NextStep program is...
Corsicana, TXCorsicana Daily Sun

Navarro College: 75 Years of Service

This is the fourth in a series of articles written in anticipation of Navarro College’s 75th anniversary. There is a full slate of special events and activities beginning on Sept. 16 with the Bulldogs Unite Ceremony and culminating with The 75th Anniversary Gala on May 21, 2022. This year of celebration has been given the tag-line “Looking Back, Moving Forward.”
Hot Springs, ARtalkbusiness.net

National Park College to pursue four-year degrees

The National Park College (NPC) board of trustees approved a resolution allowing the college to move forward with submitting a Letter of Intent to the Arkansas Division of Higher Education to offer four-year bachelor’s degrees. The resolution was presented Wednesday (Aug. 26) during the regular monthly board meeting of the...
Fort Wayne, INfwbusiness.com

Aug. 26 - Trine honors employees for years of service

ANGOLA — Trine University recognized employees for their years of service during its annual fall kickoff program Aug. 17. Michael Blaz, chair and professor in the Department of Psychology and Social Sciences, was honored for 45 years of service to the university. Since joining Trine in 1976, Blaz has earned multiple teaching awards, including the Professor Gerald H. Moore Overall Excellence in Teaching Award in 2017 and the Social Studies Teacher of the Year award from Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly in 2018.
Marianna, FLchipola.edu

Fall Term ‘C’ Classes At Chipola

Fall academic classes at Chipola College began Aug. 23, but students may still enroll in Fall Term ‘C’ classes which begin Oct. 18. The six-week term runs Oct. 18-Dec. 14. Currently enrolled students may add Term C classes to their schedule. New students are encouraged to make application to the college and register as soon as possible. Face-to-face and online classes are offered in several areas.
Marianna, FLchipola.edu

Enroll Today in Chipola Workforce Programs

Fall classes at Chipola College began Aug. 23, but there is still time to enroll in many of the college’s Workforce Education programs. Several programs start new classes throughout the year, and others offer self-paced learning. The Automotive Technology program utilizes an industry-based curriculum in partnership with local shops, and...
Randolph County, NCrandolph.edu

Randolph Community College opens 59th school year

Randolph Community College President Robert S. Shackleford Jr. speaks to board members, faculty, and staff in attendance and online via Zoom during the College’s annual fall convocation Friday, Aug. 13, in the R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center Auditorium on the Asheboro Campus. Faculty, staff, and members of the Board...
EconomyVillage Living

Employee celebrates 40 years with O’Neal Library

Very few people work for decades with the same employer in today’s mobile society. However, Nancy Sexton — supervisor of the Technical Services Department at O’Neal Library — has defied that trend. Sexton is celebrating 40 years on the job, according to an ONL news release. She began her career...

Comments / 0

Community Policy