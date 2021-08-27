Allen is Chipola College employee of the year

The Dale County BAMA Club’s Scholarship Ticket Raffle drawing will be held at the Ozark Amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. Due to COVID concerns the membership dinner has been canceled. A season ticket raffle for $20 per ticket includes a package for two season tickets for all seven home games and a hotel stay for two nights in Tuscaloosa during a home game weekend. A tailgate raffle for $5 per ticket or three tickets for $10 includes a package of Alabama items as well as two home game tickets. Call 334-774-9460 or 334-618-4140 for purchase information. Club memberships are also now being accepted. A family membership is $35 and an individual membership is $25. Checks are payable to UA Dale County Alumni Chapter and can be mailed to P.O. Box 238, Ozark, AL 36361. Proceeds from the raffle sales support the Dale County BAMA Club scholarship fund.