Health officials urge COVID-19 testing, vaccinations

Cars lined streets leading to Pittsburg County medical facilities as COVID-19 continued its resurgence this week.

The Oklahoma State Health Department reported nearly 300 active cases in Pittsburg County as of Wednesday’s weekly data dump in the same week Wilburton and Hartshorne schools transitioned to distance learning this week due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Area health officials said the COVID-19 spike led to an influx of people seeking tests — and put additional strain on emergency room staff.

A McAlester Regional Health Center representative said emergency room employees are overloaded with non-emergent care — including "people coming to ER to be tested to go back to work, or they're coming for vacation approval."

OSDH reported 296 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County on Wednesday — an jump from 255 the previous week. The active cases include 5,418 total cases, 5,041 assumed recoveries, and 81 total deaths.

None of the active cases were reported at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center or Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

District 9 County Health Department — which serves Atoka, Bryan, Choctaw, Coal, Latimer, LeFlore, McCurtain, Pittsburg and Pushmataha counties — reported 1,656 active cases in its area.

OSDH reported the majority of cases statewide in people younger than 50 — the 36-49 age group made up 21.34% of Oklahoma’s total and the 18-35 age group made up 31.77%.

MRHC releases a weekly COVID-19 admissions data update, reporting Friday it received 82 patients from July 1 to 1 p.m. Aug. 26.

Unvaccinated admissions accounted for 86.59% of COVID-19 patients, with 13.41% being vaccinated, MRHC reported.

Hospital officials said vaccination status is verified through physician documentation in the patient’s medical record and/or the Oklahoma State Immunization Information System (OSIIS).

The hospital continues operating at capacity, which means there are still beds available, but only enough staff to care for a certain amount of patients.

Health officials supplied a list of places to get tested for COVID-19: MRHC’s Southeast Family Clinic, Pittsburg County Health Department, Walgreens McAlester, CVS McAlester, Choctaw Nation McAlester Clinic, Warren Clinic, McAlester VA Clinic, Pruett’s Food Pharmacy #7, Caring Hands in McAlester and Hartshorne, Choctaw Nation Health Care Center in Talihina, Xpress Wellness Urgent Care, and Walmart.

Medical professionals continue urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Anyone 12 years and older is eligible to receive a vaccine, with a parent or guardian required for anyone younger than 18.

Pfizer’s vaccine, jointly developed with Germany’s BioNTech, received full FDA approval this week. The full approval covers those ages 16 and older, while it still has emergency use authorization for those ages 12 to 15.

More than 200 million Pfizer doses have been administered in the U.S. since December.

Both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines received emergency use authorization for individuals 18 years and older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states mRNA vaccines help cells make a protein that triggers an immune response to protect against infectious diseases. The vaccines do not give someone COVID-19, nor do the vaccines interact with DNA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

